Lyme Cage, Lyme Park by janturnbull
Lyme Cage, Lyme Park

Built by the warrior priest, Sir Piers V, in 1524, it was used either as a hunting lodge or a watchtower, though its name reportedly comes from its use in the 17th century as a holding prison for poachers awaiting trial.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Janet

@janturnbull
