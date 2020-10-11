Sign up
Photo 498
Lyme Cage, Lyme Park
Built by the warrior priest, Sir Piers V, in 1524, it was used either as a hunting lodge or a watchtower, though its name reportedly comes from its use in the 17th century as a holding prison for poachers awaiting trial.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365: 2014
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
11th October 2020 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
