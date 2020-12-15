Previous
Taking to the water by janturnbull
Photo 539

Taking to the water

The sun made a brief appearance just as this canoeist arrived for a paddle at the spot where we've started on our next hedge.

Sorry for the mass upload - having to catch up, no need to comment.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Janet

@janturnbull
marlboromaam ace
Nice to take a break sometimes in the midst of your labors. I think I'd have to help with the hedge vs. take a paddle in that canoe. Yikes!
December 15th, 2020  
