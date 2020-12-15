Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 539
Taking to the water
The sun made a brief appearance just as this canoeist arrived for a paddle at the spot where we've started on our next hedge.
Sorry for the mass upload - having to catch up, no need to comment.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
539
photos
38
followers
28
following
147% complete
View this month »
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365: 2014
Camera
SM-A515F
Taken
15th December 2020 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam
ace
Nice to take a break sometimes in the midst of your labors. I think I'd have to help with the hedge vs. take a paddle in that canoe. Yikes!
December 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close