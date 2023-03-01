Previous
Winter store by janturnbull
Photo 590

Winter store

Today's task was to remove all the old tree guards, but inside this one a mouse had built a nest and stored up a pile of hazel nuts. The nuts had all been eaten and the nest deserted, so no mice were harmed in this exercise!
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Janet

@janturnbull
