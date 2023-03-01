Sign up
Photo 590
Winter store
Today's task was to remove all the old tree guards, but inside this one a mouse had built a nest and stored up a pile of hazel nuts. The nuts had all been eaten and the nest deserted, so no mice were harmed in this exercise!
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
0
0
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
