Frankie by jasonthackeray
Frankie

This is Frankie the mad cockapoo on his New Year's Day walk. The weather was cold, crisp and clear and he sat so nicely he inspired me to want to take a photo a day in 2026 and upload it here
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Jason Thackeray

@jasonthackeray
Photo Details

