Geronimo by jasonthackeray
16 / 365

Geronimo

Geronimo’s shot bar in Roppongi where there is not only a wall of fame but where you can buy a shot for everyone in the bar by banging a gong
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Jason Thackeray

@jasonthackeray
