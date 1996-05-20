Lisbon

Taken around 25 years ago and processed and printed with my own sharkey hands, it doesnt get much more Portuguese than this. Um Imperial, uma bica, a fellow doing a very good impression of Pablo Escobar, a sign saying "Incerra a segunda feira" a man enjoying a lunch of bacalhao e feijão, and a wall festooned with famous figures from the screen and stage, along with a few Fadistas by the look of it. I took this on my Pentax K1000 and still had little idea what I was doing. But, hell, I was having fun! #lisbon #fado #portugal #baixa #travel #blackandwhite #blackandwhitephotography #film #filmsnotdead #streetphotography #pentax