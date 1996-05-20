Previous
Lisbon by jasonwilliamsphotography
Lisbon

Taken around 25 years ago and processed and printed with my own sharkey hands, it doesnt get much more Portuguese than this. Um Imperial, uma bica, a fellow doing a very good impression of Pablo Escobar, a sign saying "Incerra a segunda feira" a man enjoying a lunch of bacalhao e feijão, and a wall festooned with famous figures from the screen and stage, along with a few Fadistas by the look of it. I took this on my Pentax K1000 and still had little idea what I was doing. But, hell, I was having fun! #lisbon #fado #portugal #baixa #travel #blackandwhite #blackandwhitephotography #film #filmsnotdead #streetphotography #pentax
Jason Williams

