bakers-01

On my return from Lisbon, I moved to Bristol to take a City and Guilds in Photography. Such happy days and my first encounter with proper studios, darkrooms and, of course, other students just as passionate about photography as I was. One of the projects was to visit the onsite bakery which had weekly sessions with a special needs group. I don't recall the conditions and it doesn't really matter - probably autism along with other things. But it was a lot of fun. This man had just made 12 mince pies and then cut out 11 pastry lids for them. He was in the process of placing these lids on the pies and, of course, ran out of lids by the twelfth pie. This really freaked him out but in a lighthearted way. The other lady came over to see what he was making such a row about, saw what had happened and burst out laughing just as he looked straight at me with the happy albeit rather bewildered expression you see here. It was my first proper journalist style project to be judged by others and I was very happy with it.

It's also a lovely moment which I remember with great fondness. Long live photography, eh?

