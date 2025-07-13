Previous
IMG_5846-12x8-JRA
IMG_5846-12x8-JRA

Frank's 1947 Buick Special Convertible first time at MCCC Show at Dixle Outlet Mall.
It is still "work in process" with lots of plans for. more upgrades. The straight 8 runs really smoothly!!
13th July 2025

Jim Auty

@jaunty
