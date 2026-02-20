Previous
GreatHornedOwl-CDN Raptor Conservatory by jaunty
17 / 365

GreatHornedOwl-CDN Raptor Conservatory

Display of Raptors at Hamilton Home Show, Ancaster Fair Grounds, 20FE'26.
This is a Great Horned Owl on the arm of the presentor as she walked in front of me.
An iPhone photo.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Jim Auty

@jaunty
