Previous
17 / 365
GreatHornedOwl-CDN Raptor Conservatory
Display of Raptors at Hamilton Home Show, Ancaster Fair Grounds, 20FE'26.
This is a Great Horned Owl on the arm of the presentor as she walked in front of me.
An iPhone photo.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
Jim Auty
@jaunty
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
20th February 2026 5:45pm
Tags
close-up
,
raptor
,
great horned owl
