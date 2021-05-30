Previous
Local Dealership by jawere
Local Dealership

It was a gorgeous evening for a cruise in the Model T Ford hot rod. Couldn't pass up a photo opp stop at the local Ford dealership.
Justin & Allison ...

@jawere
Originally from South Australia, now living in the mountains in British Columbia, Canada. We've had a break from 365 but now we're back-tracking and...
