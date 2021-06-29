Previous
Twin T's by jawere
Photo 610

Twin T's

I was out cruising in my track-nosed T, one night this week, and stumbled across this bloke in his 27 T bucket, so we cruised to the local dam together.
Justin Were

Originally from South Australia, now living in the mountains in British Columbia, Canada. I've had a break from 365 but now I'm back-tracking and...
