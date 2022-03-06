Sign up
Photo 641
Powder Fields Overlook
Stopped to take in the view while skiing with my son at Red Mountain Resort.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
Justin Were
@jawere
Originally from South Australia, now living in the mountains in British Columbia, Canada. I've had a break from 365 but now I'm back-tracking and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G781W
Taken
6th March 2022 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
