Monkey Business by jawere
Photo 646

Monkey Business

We stopped in Japan during our move from Canada to Australia. We had an amazing day trip to see the "Snow Monkeys" a few hours north-west of Tokyo.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Justin Were

@jawere
I'm back in Adelaide, Australia, after living in British Columbia, Canada, for 14 years. My posts are a bit sporadic, so bare with me....
