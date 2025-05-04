Previous
Twin Carb's by jawere
Photo 646

Twin Carb's

A neat engine setup on a 1934 Ford tudor hot rod I spotted at a monthly car show down by the beach in Adelaide.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Justin Were

@jawere
I'm back in Adelaide, Australia, after living in British Columbia, Canada, for 14 years. My posts are a bit sporadic, so bare with me....
