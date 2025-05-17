Previous
5-Window Coupe by jawere
Photo 648

5-Window Coupe

One of my favourite hot rods at the SA Rod & Custom Club 60th Anniversary Car Show.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Justin Were

@jawere
I'm back in Adelaide, Australia, after living in British Columbia, Canada, for 14 years. My posts are a bit sporadic, so bare with me....
177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact