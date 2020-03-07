Previous
The heralds of spring by jayberg
Photo 2309

The heralds of spring

Pussywillows, cat-tails, soft winds and roses
Rainbows in the woodland, water to my knees
Shivering, quivering, the warm breath of spring
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
Tunia McClure ace
I can almost feel them.
March 7th, 2020  
