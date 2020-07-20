Previous
Next
Feather Bookmark by jayberg
Photo 2381

Feather Bookmark

20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV gorgeous as always with composition, light and subject. When is the book of your photos coming out?
July 21st, 2020  
J. Voorberg
@grammyn thanks Katy...wouldn't be a best seller...
July 21st, 2020  
Tim Erskine ace
Gorgeous light, and I love the blue jay feather with the red binding.
July 21st, 2020  
katy ace
@jayberg .but are you sure?!
July 21st, 2020  
J. Voorberg
@grammyn well...no I'm not
July 21st, 2020  
katy ace
@jayberg LOL!
July 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise