Previous
Next
Poison Ivy fall colours by jayberg
Photo 2411

Poison Ivy fall colours

Measles make you bumpy and mumps'll make you lumpy,
And chicken pox'll make you jump and twitch.
The common cold'll fool you,
And whoopin' cough will cool ya,
But Poison Ivy, Lawd, will make you itch!
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise