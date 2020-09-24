Sign up
Photo 2411
Poison Ivy fall colours
Measles make you bumpy and mumps'll make you lumpy,
And chicken pox'll make you jump and twitch.
The common cold'll fool you,
And whoopin' cough will cool ya,
But Poison Ivy, Lawd, will make you itch!
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th September 2020 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
