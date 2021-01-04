Previous
Next
My Gift...??? by jayberg
Photo 2459

My Gift...???

I got this lovely watch as a gift, but I am not sure if it was a birthday present or a Christmas present as my birthday is on Christmas Eve. However, I like it anyway.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
673% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise