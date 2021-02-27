Sign up
Photo 2481
It's a sepia kind of day.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th February 2021 5:25am
katy
ace
It looks like some flowers were harmed in the making of this photo! The end result has a very romantic effect though! Nicely done Jay
February 27th, 2021
J. Voorberg
@grammyn
lol..yes definitely some floral abuse has taken place in the making of this photograph however no animals were hurt.
February 27th, 2021
Mallory
ace
This is gorgeous
February 27th, 2021
