Previous
Next
Lilies make the best lilies. by jayberg
Photo 2544

Lilies make the best lilies.

Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin:
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Yet, I say unto you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.
Stunning photo Jay. And a FAV
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise