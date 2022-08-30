Sign up
Photo 2683
I dream of Jeannie
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
2
2
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
9
2
2
365
NIKON D7100
30th August 2022 1:44pm
katy
ace
FAV I remember one of your first photos I FAVed was smoke and I was in awe (still am ) at how well it was done. You encouraged me to give it a try which l eventually did but never to the level of perfection you consistently achieve
August 30th, 2022
J. Voorberg
Thank you, when I lose creativity a smoke shot always gets me back in the groove.
August 30th, 2022
