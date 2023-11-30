Sign up
Previous
Photo 2773
One Raspberry
Imagine a world, in which your entire possession is one raspberry, and you give it to your friend.
— Gerda Weissmann Klein
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
30th November 2023 4:22am
katy
ace
And absolutely fantastic photo to go with that superb quote
November 30th, 2023
