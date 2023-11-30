Previous
One Raspberry by jayberg
Photo 2773

One Raspberry

Imagine a world, in which your entire possession is one raspberry, and you give it to your friend.

— Gerda Weissmann Klein
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

J. Voorberg

katy ace
And absolutely fantastic photo to go with that superb quote
November 30th, 2023  
