Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2829
Black and White
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
1
0
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
2829
photos
79
followers
0
following
775% complete
View this month »
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
15th August 2024 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Now this is what I call minimalism! Also some great timing as he appears to be walking away from you
August 18th, 2024
