Previous
Blue Shavings by jayberg
Photo 2841

Blue Shavings

25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
778% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Wow! Love the clarity and shallow DOF
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise