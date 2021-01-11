Previous
Next
My Little Dog by jaybutterfield
Photo 1146

My Little Dog

When we first adopted her, Tahira started out very skittish and wouldn't really let us get close -- no cuddling but staying just out of reach. Lately she has been warming up and now sits on the couch next to me for pets. She is definitely my cat and seems to follow me around the house. Her favorite game is chasing a foil ball which she bats around on the wood floors to great merriment. Tonight she discovered that if she can get dad to toss the foil ball down the hall she will chase it, bat it around, and then pick it up in her mouth and trot back to me to drop it at my feet and look up at me expectantly for my next move. She's learned how to "fetch"
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Jay Butterfield

ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
She's a beauty. I had a Siamese years ago who would play fetch. I was in college and he loved dropping his ball on my books when I was studying.
January 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise