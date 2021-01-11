My Little Dog

When we first adopted her, Tahira started out very skittish and wouldn't really let us get close -- no cuddling but staying just out of reach. Lately she has been warming up and now sits on the couch next to me for pets. She is definitely my cat and seems to follow me around the house. Her favorite game is chasing a foil ball which she bats around on the wood floors to great merriment. Tonight she discovered that if she can get dad to toss the foil ball down the hall she will chase it, bat it around, and then pick it up in her mouth and trot back to me to drop it at my feet and look up at me expectantly for my next move. She's learned how to "fetch"