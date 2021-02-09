Sign up
Photo 1175
Frontyard Barnyard
Not my style but an interesting design collection in a neighbors yard
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
2
0
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
1325
photos
77
followers
129
following
321% complete
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
9th February 2021 6:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pink
,
pig
,
farm
jackie edwards
ace
very whimsical...and gave you today's photo!
February 10th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Wow! This is intriguing. I wonder if the neighbors are as colorful as their yard or are they quiet and this representative of an alter ego? Great shot.
February 10th, 2021
