Frontyard Barnyard by jaybutterfield
Frontyard Barnyard

Not my style but an interesting design collection in a neighbors yard
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Jay Butterfield

ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
jackie edwards ace
very whimsical...and gave you today's photo!
February 10th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Wow! This is intriguing. I wonder if the neighbors are as colorful as their yard or are they quiet and this representative of an alter ego? Great shot.
February 10th, 2021  
