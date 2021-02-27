Sign up
Photo 1193
Beach Bus
We live up in the Canyon so for kids to get out of the neighborhood the only alternative is the beach bus -- goes down to the ocean and then back up multiple times a day. A great service provided by our town for free
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
27th February 2021 5:51pm
Tags
b&w
,
bus
,
activity
,
theme-blackwhite
Kathy A
ace
That's such a great idea
February 28th, 2021
Babs
ace
Looks like a fun way to travel.
February 28th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 28th, 2021
