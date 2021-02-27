Previous
Beach Bus by jaybutterfield
Photo 1193

Beach Bus

We live up in the Canyon so for kids to get out of the neighborhood the only alternative is the beach bus -- goes down to the ocean and then back up multiple times a day. A great service provided by our town for free
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Jay Butterfield

Kathy A ace
That's such a great idea
February 28th, 2021  
Babs ace
Looks like a fun way to travel.
February 28th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 28th, 2021  
