Back Downtown by jaybutterfield
Photo 1206

Back Downtown

I went back to downtown Los Angeles today to my office for the first time in months. This reflects some of the nostalgia I felt. It's not quite back to normal yet
12th March 2021

Jay Butterfield

@jaybutterfield
