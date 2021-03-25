Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1219
King Kong
Somewhere along the way I picked up this rubber gorilla head and don't know why I've kept it all these years -- now making its debut on 365.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
1
1
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
1370
photos
81
followers
129
following
333% complete
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
TG-5
Taken
25th March 2021 10:23pm
Tags
b&w
,
teeth
,
gorilla
,
angry
,
fierce
PhylM-S
ace
Lol this is so fun it is down right awesome! I appreciate your composition of the shot as well. Perfect lighting in the BnW. Big fav.
March 27th, 2021
