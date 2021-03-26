Previous
Kitty Greens by jaybutterfield
Photo 1220

Kitty Greens

My Tortie cat seems to have a vegetarian streak in her -- or at least confusion. One day she's turning her nose up at any thing that isn't beef and the next she's chowing down on these sprouts.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Jay Butterfield

Photo Details

