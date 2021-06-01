Previous
Cookies by jaybutterfield
Cookies

@chejja challenged me to shoot with dominant color. This is a very blue building and the surrounding area was very bland.

Actually despite the name, this is a cannabis dispensary -- eschewing the usual green paint
1st June 2021

Walks @ 7 ace
Fun name for one too.
June 4th, 2021  
