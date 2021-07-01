Previous
Toe Beans by jaybutterfield
Toe Beans

@365anne challenged me to shoot a photo of "feet". Since I have limited subject matter (and my feet are totally unteresting), Soline obliged, interrupting her siesta to show off her pads.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Jay Butterfield

@jaybutterfield
@365anne for get pushed
July 2nd, 2021  
katy ace
Oh I think these are fabulous feet to photograph!
July 2nd, 2021  
