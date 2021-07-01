Sign up
Photo 1317
Toe Beans
@365anne
challenged me to shoot a photo of "feet". Since I have limited subject matter (and my feet are totally unteresting), Soline obliged, interrupting her siesta to show off her pads.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
2
0
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
1472
photos
88
followers
135
following
360% complete
View this month »
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
28th June 2021 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feet
,
cat
,
pads
,
butterfield-gp
,
get-pushed-466
Jay Butterfield
ace
@365anne
for get pushed
July 2nd, 2021
katy
ace
Oh I think these are fabulous feet to photograph!
July 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
