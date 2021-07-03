Previous
Howdy by jaybutterfield
Photo 1319

Howdy

Sometime back my son gifted my wife a cactus (to add to her extensive collection) -- it was called "Howdy" and looked like a typical prickly pear variety. Didn't realize how it got its name until it started to sprout add ons.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Jay Butterfield

@jaybutterfield
