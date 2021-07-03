Sign up
Photo 1319
Howdy
Sometime back my son gifted my wife a cactus (to add to her extensive collection) -- it was called "Howdy" and looked like a typical prickly pear variety. Didn't realize how it got its name until it started to sprout add ons.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
0
0
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
1475
photos
88
followers
135
following
361% complete
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
Views
4
4
Album
365 Project
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
3rd July 2021 3:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cactus
,
wave
,
arm
