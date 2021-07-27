Previous
It Starts with a Little Drip by jaybutterfield
Photo 1343

Woke up and went into the kitchen for coffee . . . only to be greeted by a drip drip drip from a light fixture and the obvious signs of something going on behind the ceiling.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Jay Butterfield

@jaybutterfield
Kathy A ace
Oh dear! I hope it can be fixed quickly and painlessly
July 31st, 2021  
