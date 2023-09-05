Previous
New roommate by jaycrow
New roommate

She is very lovely and very heavy (7kg)
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Jay Crow

@jaycrow
Hello My name is Jeannette but some of my friends call me JAY. I live in the Netherlands with two cats.
