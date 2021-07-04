Previous
Next
Independence / Nice Ended Pen by jayelledee
4 / 365

Independence / Nice Ended Pen

Coconut loves her independence and wa deciding whether to chew on the newspaper or the 'nice ended pen' that I received at an educational dinner at the Emporium Hotel last week 😉

Happy Fourth of July 🎆
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Jay

@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise