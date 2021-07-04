Sign up
4 / 365
Independence / Nice Ended Pen
Coconut loves her independence and wa deciding whether to chew on the newspaper or the 'nice ended pen' that I received at an educational dinner at the Emporium Hotel last week 😉
Happy Fourth of July 🎆
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
Jay
@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
Album
365 - Year 1
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
4th July 2021 9:29pm
Tags
bird
,
pet
,
coconut
,
cockatiel
,
jul21words
