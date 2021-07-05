Previous
Save / Vase by jayelledee
5 / 365

Save / Vase

I save my coins in the money box - the vase was one of hubby's early efforts with his wood turning hobby 🙂
5th July 2021

Jay

@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone.
