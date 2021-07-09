Previous
Next
The Eyes...They See by jayelledee
9 / 365

The Eyes...They See

Coconut watches everything - especially the camera when she is being photographed 👀

I couldn't get both eyes in the same photograph, hence the collage/diptych 😉
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Jay

@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise