9 / 365
The Eyes...They See
Coconut watches everything - especially the camera when she is being photographed 👀
I couldn't get both eyes in the same photograph, hence the collage/diptych 😉
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Jay
@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tags
bird
,
diptych
,
pet
,
collage
,
coconut
,
cockatiel
,
jul21words
