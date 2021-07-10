Previous
Earth Heart by jayelledee
10 / 365

Earth Heart

I scratched a heart whilst I was weeding the front garden with today's words in mind 🌏❤
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Jay

@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
2% complete

View this month

Photo Details

