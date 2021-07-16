Sign up
16 / 365
Plane Panel
A funny place for a paper plane to crash - straight into the decorative wood panel on our back deck 😉
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
0
0
Jay
@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
Tags
paperplane
,
jul21words
