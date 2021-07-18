Sign up
18 / 365
Reset / Trees
Mr 16's team had to reset for a come from behind win to allow them to sing their team song on the field (new COVID rules) in front of the trees 🥳
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Jay
@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
Tags
trees
,
team
,
afl
,
jul21words
