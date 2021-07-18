Previous
Next
Reset / Trees by jayelledee
18 / 365

Reset / Trees

Mr 16's team had to reset for a come from behind win to allow them to sing their team song on the field (new COVID rules) in front of the trees 🥳
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Jay

@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise