Farmed Framed by jayelledee
19 / 365

Farmed Framed

The view suburban hobby farm next door (vegetables and chickens) was naturally framed by the supports to the roof of our back deck 😉
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Jay

@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
