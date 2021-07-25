Previous
Nails / Snail by jayelledee
23 / 365

Nails / Snail

I noticed one of my nails was broken when collecting the snail mail from our PO Box 💅📮
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Jay

@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
6% complete

Photo Details

