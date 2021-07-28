Previous
Next
Angel / Angle by jayelledee
28 / 365

Angel / Angle

Our angel (our eldest furbaby who died three years ago) who watches over us in the lounge room captured at an angle 😇
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Jay

@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise