Being Begin Binge by jayelledee
28 / 365

Being Begin Binge

I am being naughty by beginning a binge on my favourite irresistible "chips" for afternoon tea whilst watching my son at footy training 😜
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Jay

@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
