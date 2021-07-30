Previous
Next
Slime Smile by jayelledee
29 / 365

Slime Smile

My attempt at home made slime didn't work very well but I made a smiley face with some of it in the sink 🙂
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Jay

@jayelledee
"50 something" from sunny Queensland. My only camera is my smart phone. I wanted to take on something like this to push myself to take at least...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise