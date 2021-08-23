Sign up
Analysis of Sol-Gel Coatings Market 2021 | StraitsResearch
The global sol-gel coating market was valued at USD 2102 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4925 million by 2026, with an anticipated CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.
23rd August 2021
