Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
5 / 365
Slide Show
I got my love of photography from my father. He passed away several years ago but I have trays and trays of his old color slides. It is still cool to get them out once in a while.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jay Holm
ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
7
photos
15
followers
40
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Latest from all albums
1
1
2
3
2
4
5
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
5th January 2021 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close