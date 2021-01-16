Previous
Next
Sign Of The Times by jayholm64
16 / 365

Sign Of The Times

Restaurants remain closed here except for outdoor dinning and carry out due to Covid 19. Some of the more resourceful business owners have set these up.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Jay Holm

ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise